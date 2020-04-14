G-P ISD Superintendent Dr. Paul Clore announces his retirement after 19 years of service

GREGORY-PORTLAND – The Gregory-Portland ISD Board of Trustees accepted the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Paul Clore, who will retire as of December 31, 2020. Trustees reviewed and accepted the letter of retirement at a special called meeting on Monday, April 13.
Following the unanimous 7-0 vote to accept, Trustees moved to offer thanks and congratulations to Clore for his many years of service.
Clore was hired as Superintendent for Gregory-Portland ISD in June of 2001, and upon retirement will have served the District for 19 years. As of December 31st of this year, Clore will have served a total of 47 years as an educator, including 28 of those years as a Superintendent for Texas public school districts.
