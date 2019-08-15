G-PISD approves pay raises for all teachers, staff

PORTLAND – The Gregory-Portland ISD Board of Trustees approved pay raises for all teachers and staff, including an average 10.57% increase for teachers, at a regular meeting on July 29.
Along with the pay raise comes salary adjustments that also included academic and athletic stipends, substitute and tenure pay, and an incentive for bus drivers.
All increases will be reflected in district pay beginning on or before Sept. 20.
G-PISD will invest $3.7 million for increases this year. This funding is available due to funding received under State House Bill 3.
The approved salary investment will be part of the district’s 2019-20 budget, slated for adoption in August 2019.
G-PISD Superintendent Dr. Paul Clore made the announcement to staff during the district’s annual convocation on Aug. 5.
“We cannot tell you how much we appreciate all that you do for our school district and our students, day in and day out,” Clore said.
“We have spent a lot of time balancing our financial situation following the legislative changes that were made this year under House Bill 3.
“While we may not be able to provide increases like these in every year ... we will always do what we can to keep your best interest, and that of our community, in mind when it comes to compensating our exceptional teachers and staff.”
Teachers, librarians and nurses with up to five years’ experience will receive a $4,300 total pay increase. Those with 6-10 years will receive $5,985; the adjustment for 11-20 years is $6,375; and the raise for 20 plus years of experience is $6,500. Tutorial pay also will be increased to $25 per hour (from $20/hour).
Paraprofessionals, clerical/technical and auxiliary staff will receive a 10% raise from the midpoint of their newly adjusted pay grade. Bus driver pay will be set at $21 per hour, with at least 20 hours of guaranteed work per week. All bus drivers will receive a $2,000 incentive, including new hires.
G-PISD will increase tenure pay to a maximum $900 annually. Teacher substitute pay is increasing to a minimum of $95 per day for those with a high school diploma, and a minimum of $125 for certified/licensed educators.
Administrators will receive an 8% raise from the midpoint of their adjusted salary schedules.