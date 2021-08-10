During a regular meeting on July 26, the Gregory-Portland Independent School District board of trustees approved pay raises and stipends for all G-PISD teachers and staff for the 2021-22 school year.
According to a statement released by G-PISD, every teacher’s salary in the district will see a 3% increase and full-time employees will receive a $2,500 retention stipend. Part-time employees will receive a $1,250 stipend.
Further, G-PISD said it will also invest $1.5 million for pay increases and nearly $1.9 million for retention stipends from the district’s federal ESSER III fund allotment for the 2021-22 school year. The stipend will be divided into three installments.
The district is already one of the highest-paying districts in Texas. According to the 2021-22 Gregory-Portland ISD salary schedule for teachers, nurses and library media specialists, first-year teachers with no base level experience can earn a minimum of $33,000. With a bachelor’s degree, a teacher’s salary with G-PISD jumps up to $58,000; $59,000 with a master’s. With 20 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree, a teacher at G-PISD can make over $66,000 a year.
“There is no greater investment we can make as an organization than to strategically and intentionally support the hard-working employees who make a difference for our students,” said Superintendent Michelle Cavazos. “Our team recommended this increase, and retention stipend plan, to the school board after thorough review of current district funding sources and active preparation for this year’s budget that includes these changes we were able to make with current revenue.”
The idea for commitment of the ESSER III funds to retention stipends came from a survey conducted by the district.
“We also conducted a survey this summer that invited students, families, staff, and community members to tell us how they wanted to see federal ESSER dollars spent in our district,” Cavazos said. “The results were clear among respondents that employee retention was a high priority, and therefore some ESSER funds will be used this year to provide retention stipends.”
Cavazos said the district would also continue to “streamline internal processes and prepare as much as possible for projected state budget shortfalls during the next few years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
According to the statement from G-PISD, clerical/technical and auxiliary staff will also receive increased pay by $1.25 per hour, and bus drivers will see a $2 per-hour raise.
The approved salary investments are set to begin in August, and all increases will be seen on or before Sept. 24, 2021.
