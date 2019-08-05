PORTLAND – The Gregory-Portland ISD Board of Trustees approved pay raises for all teachers and staff, including an average 10.57% increase for teachers, at a regular meeting on July 29. Along with the pay raise comes salary adjustments that also included academic and athletic stipends, substitute and tenure pay, and an incentive for bus drivers.
All increases will be reflected in district pay beginning on or before September 20th, 2019.
