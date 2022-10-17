After much discussion in the previous weeks regarding the implementation of Project RUSH as a supplemental curriculum in Gregory-Portland ISD classrooms, the school Board of Trustees unanimously voted to repeal the usage of the curriculum during a special called meeting on Oct. 6.
During the meeting, dozens of citizens attended to come out against Project RUSH. No citizen came out in support of Project RUSH. The general consensus from the gathered citizens was that Project RUSH was too graphic in its depiction of sexual education.
One citizen, Eric Burnett, spoke in the place of his daughter in law, Heather Burnett, who was not able to attend the meeting. Eric, speaking for Heather, noted that
hey picked G-P ISD because of its great reputation. Heather grew up knowing that her self worth did not come from sexual encounters. Eric, speaking for Heather, noted that Project RUSH encourages students to always carry condoms in case a sexual encounter unexpectedly presents itself.
“They need to be educated about their bodies and bodily autonomy and ways to prevent abuse more so than how to find the most pleasurable condom,” said Eric, speaking for Heather.
Rita Evans, a former elementary school teacher, also spoke out against Project RUSH
“I was shocked beyond belief when I learned that Making Proud Choices Project RUSH was approved as the human sexuality curriculum for the middle and highschool students of G-P ISD,” said Evans.
Members of the board took notes throughout the testimonies from the gathered citizens. Mark Roach offered an apology to the citizens regarding the initial implementation of Project RUSH.
“I don’t speak for the rest of the board, but I will tell you, me personally as one board member, I take the blame for every bit of this,” said Roach.
In addition to repealing the usage of Project RUSH, the district will also be implementing new vetting procedures and guidelines to ensure such a situation does not reoccur.
The decision to repeal Project RUSH was met with a standing ovation from the gathered citizens.
Background
The process of G-PISD selecting the curriculum from the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation happened based on a new requirement from the state of Texas.
A bill that passed in 2021, House Bill 1525, requires school districts to appoint a School Health Advisory Council.
“The majority of members must be parents who are not employed by the district,” and the group is required to meet at least four times each year.
On April 20, long before the new school year began, the G-PISD SHAC met to discuss a number of agenda items, including which curriculum they’d propose the school district use for human sexuality education.
While the minutes from that meeting did not offer direct quotes from the members present, there was a discussion about whether the council should propose using the Texas Education Association’s curriculum, or whether they should propose Project RUSH, a curriculum developed by the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation in Corpus.
Members of the council went back and forth discussing the merits of both options, and when a vote was taken, eight members supported the Project RUSH curriculum and five supported the TEA curriculum.
On to the Board
Once the appointed SHAC members voted 8-5 to support Project RUSH as the human sexuality curriculum for 15- to 19-year-olds, two members representing the council appeared before the general G-PISD board of trustees on May 16.
Leslie Faught and Barbara Ezell, listed as presenters representing SHAC (neither of whom was listed as voting in the actual SHAC meeting to approve the curriculum), made the formal recommendation that G-PISD use a new curriculum.
“The Gregory-Portland ISD school health advisory council (SHAC) recommends the curriculum Project Rush to be provided by the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation as the adopted curriculum identified in EHAA (LOCAL).”
Upon the recommendation, based on G-PISD minutes, there was little, if any, discussion on the recommendation. Instead, board members unanimously agreed to use Project RUSH as its human sexuality curriculum for the 2022-23 school year. Board member Tim Finn made the motion to approve the curriculum and board member Zachary Simmons seconded the motion. The board voted 7-0 in favor of the SHAC recommendation.
Who is CBWF?
The curriculum approved by the board was produced by an organization called the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation, based in Corpus Christi. The organization, founded in 1986, initially formed as the Coastal Bend AIDS Foundation, led by CEO Bill Hoelscher. In 2012, the group’s board officially changed its name to the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation.
While a large part of CBWF’s work is still focused on HIV/AIDS work, the organization, according to its website, has also branched into other services. It runs a health clinic and employs two full-time doctors, George Franklin, MD, and Virginia Bellamy, MD, according to the group’s latest Form 990, filed with the IRS.
Funding for CBWF comes from two major sources. In its tax returns, it lists more than $6.9 million in funding from federal grants.
It’s second largest source of income is through a pharmacy the organization operates in Corpus called Coastal Bend Wellness Pharmacy. In its audited tax returns for the year ending Aug. 31, 2021, CBWF reported $5.5 million in “340 Pharmacy Program Income.” The 340 refers to a federal program for community pharmacies that offer reduced-priced drugs, accept Medicaid, and are able to buy the medicine at reduced costs.
The organization has also been active in creating the Project RUSH curriculum. Its work created a similar controversy in Corpus Christi earlier this summer when parents asked the school district not to approve the materials.
According to a July 26 Caller-Times article, the Corpus Christi ISD rejected Project RUSH and opted to use the “Next Up” and “Focus on Success” curriculums, both provided by a nonprofit called Youth Equipped to Succeed.
Jonathan McElvy
contributed to this report
