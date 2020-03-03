G-PISD bond to focus on growth, technology

PORTLAND – Continued growth floods the Gregory-Portland area, and to meet the needs of both current and future students, more classrooms, labs, athletic facilities, equipment and technology are required.
The Gregory-Portland Independent School District Board of Trustees took a big step in that direction by calling a $107,740,00 bond election for May 2 that is expected to help fund improvements and additions.
A new middle school is already under construction at the corner of Wildcat Drive and Memorial Parkway, and the bond package would help pay for $10.7 million classroom additions to that school as well as nearly $8.2 million for a middle school athletic complex.
“That’s a lot of money, but I know the district keeps getting bigger, so they need (the improvements),” said Maria Ramirez, whose grandchildren attend GPISD schools.
“I’m excited for the kids to have the best and to be able to have all the technology and stuff that we didn’t have when we were growing up. I’m glad they are doing this.”
Velma Soliz-Garcia, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction for GPISD, said the bond package would address the needs of career and technical education students enrolled in both health science and industrial technology classes.
The district partners with Del Mar College in health science education, and De Mar representatives “are part of planning through the whole process,” Soliz-Garcia said.
“We want to expose kids to what they’d see at Del Mar and also in a real-world setting. The students are also earning dual credits so they can get their certified nursing assistant certification in high school and be able to roll into a (registered nurse) program at Del Mar when they graduate. This equipment (through the bond election) would help facilitate that.”
The money provided for the CTE program will also help provide new space for industrial technology classes and give additional space to the welding program, Soliz-Garcia said.
The focus on CTE courses would also help expand learning opportunities in robotics and engineering, she said.
“We also have a strong audio-visual program under the direction of David Rains, and this would give him room to expand and add some new learning opportunities,” Soliz-Garcia said.
While GPISD’s CTE program got a significant boost from the 2015 bond election, additional equipment which would be provided by 2020 bonds would help continue to enhance the program and would also help the department maximize the use of space.
“We’ll have state-of-the-art facilities, and this would help separate classroom space and lab space,” Soliz-Garcia said.
“There would be conventional classrooms along with a mock hospital setting to help prepare students. Student interest in health science is the strongest. There are so many different pathways they can go off of. This also ties into the goals of improving (college, career and military readiness) objectives.”
With a new middle school rising and expected to be completed by summer 2021, the bond package would ensure that classroom space is adequate not just for expected student enrollment but for any extraordinary situations that might arise.
“We are working with two scenarios,” Soliz-Garcia said. “The Texas Education Agency likes a student classroom capacity of about 24 or 25 students to one teacher. But we will also have a surge capacity of 30 to one.”
That surge capacity would help to serve students in situations that cannot always be foreseen, such as natural disasters.
“We took in close to 1,700 students from several school districts around the area after Hurricane Harvey,” Soliz-Garcia said. “We want to be able to take in extra students whenever it is needed, and the additional classroom space (funded via the bond election) would help us to do that.”
GPISD Superintendent Dr. Paul Clore said growth is surely coming to the district, and the bond package, if approved by voters, would help meet students’ needs.
“We’ve been approached by a number of developers who say they will be building (within the GPISD boundaries) in the near future,” he said. “We’ve got to have the classroom space to be able to absorb the number of additional students who will be coming as a result of that growth.”
Perhaps the best news regarding the bond election for those living within GPISD boundaries is that if it is approved by voters, it would not increase the tax rate, said Crystal Matern, communications director for the district.
That’s because industrial growth in the area, as well as rising property values and changes in the state school funding formula, have allowed school districts to hold tax rates steady or in some cases actually decrease them. That was the case for GPISD.
“The district was actually able to decrease the tax rate in 2019 from $1.35 (per $100 property valuation) to $1.26,” Matern said. “The tax rate would also not rise if voters approve (the 2020 bond package).”
