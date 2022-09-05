Gregory-Portland ISD schools are celebrating their students’ academic growth earned and evident with the district’s 2022 State Accountability Ratings from the Texas Education Agency (TEA).
The district received a “B” overall rating for 2022, an achievement Superintendent Michelle Cavazos said is well earned following two years of learning loss to overcome due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I could not be more proud of the hard work our teachers, administrators, and staff have contributed to bring our students back to the classroom in person and address academic gaps post-COVID,” Cavazos said. “We knew we had a lot of work to do, and everyone rolled up their sleeves. I’m excited to say we were able to generally maintain, and in some cases exceed, previous ratings from 2019 – the last ‘normal’ school year we experienced before the pandemic.”
Cavazos also said this year’s ratings are a “first step in the right direction” toward achieving the district’s goals for student progress in reading, math and College, Career and Military Readiness (CCMR).
“We have a lot to celebrate this year compared to where we were in 2019, and I’m extremely proud of our students and their teachers,” Cavazos continued. “We know we also have work to do in some areas, and we’re focused on making those gains. I stand behind our team and am confident we will see progress over time.
“As families are taking a look at this year’s results, we also hope they keep in mind that there were gains we are aware of at the district during the past school year that are not reflected in the 2022 state accountability results.
“Those changes will not be included in the state’s formula until 2023 and 2024.”
G-PISD’s overall results are listed below. Families can visit www.g-pisd.org/bsc to view the district’s Balanced Scorecard Priority 1 goals, and can also visit www.g-pisd.org/accountability for more details by campus.
G-PISD Deputy Superintendent Leslie Faught said one example is the number of graduates earning one or more Career and Technical Education (CTE) certifications. There were 38 students who achieved this goal from the G-P Class of 2021 (11.6% of graduates in that year), which is the metric included for CCMR scores in this year’s accountability ratings.
The Class of 2022, however, had 78 graduates achieve this goal – that’s 26.7% of graduates and TEA will not include that metric as part of state accountability until August of 2023.
“That is just one example of a lagging indicator,” Faught said. “There are some others, and that’s something for our families to remember as a common factor in the way that state accountability works.
“In the meantime, we are proud of the progress our students and schools have made this year.”
She also said that district and campus administrators have been refining progress measuring for students during the last school year, and moving forward are aware of the areas of opportunity to achieve student growth at all campuses.
“Even though school districts were not rated for the last two years due to COVID, we are able to compare partial data from 2021 to 2022 as it pertains to some learning gaps and needs,” Faught continued. “These comparisons have given us the opportunity to see where our students have shown improvement, as well as areas that need to be supported.
“Academic Growth from 2021 to 2022 reveals gains in the area of reading, and we are proud because that’s one of our main goals.”
G-PISD has six beliefs posted on its website, including one that states: “Parents and Families are true partners, have a voice, and have high expectations.”
Cavazos referred to this belief, and said the district will be sharing more about actions being taken to ensure all students are making progress – a goal, she said, that is not only measured by state testing and accountability.
“While we are glad to see achievements and designations for our district from the state results this year, we also maintain that there is more than one way to measure student growth,” she said. “We are continuing to collect data and measure growth throughout the year, and are tracking that information as part of our standard process.”