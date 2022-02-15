Gregory-Portland ISD was recently chosen out of numerous school districts across Texas to be part of a new program that will help school board trustees do more within the community.
Raise Your Hand Texas recently announced nine Texas public school districts that will comprise the inaugural cohort of their Trustee Advocates Program.
This new Raise Your Hand Texas initiative will train Texas school districts and their locally-elected trustees to educate, engage and activate their school districts and local communities to amplify their voices in state public education policy and advocacy.
“After a competitive selection process that demonstrated considerable appetite and interest from across our state in building a meaningful advocacy program, we welcome this inaugural class of districts representing the diversity of our great state,” Raise Your Hand Texas’ Director of Advocacy and Outreach Dr. Libby Cohen said.
G-PISD Superintendent Michelle Cavazos said, “This will help build the school board’s capacity to advocate at the community level and also build the capacity through them within our entire community to be advocates, not just for the community in our school district.
“We’re super excited and very honored because it was tough competition.”
All together 27 school districts from all regions of the state applied, and Raise Your Hand Texas leadership selected nine school districts through the application and interview process.
Gregory-Portland ISD was one of the nine selected to receive competitive grants for the inaugural program cohort.
“School trustees provide education oversight and citizen governance to their public schools and larger communities,” Cohen added. “These local leaders bring critically important expertise and insight that will be valuable to state policymakers.”
Over the course of the innovative, inaugural 18-month fellowship, trustee advocates will learn to build a local public education advocacy network that encourages community connectedness and influences state legislative outcomes. Trustees and superintendents will have the opportunity to learn and build relationships with others across Texas, as well.
“Supporting and strengthening our schools takes all of us, and the Trustee Advocates Program will help equip these local leaders to amplify the voices of their communities at the Capitol,” Raise Your Hand Texas Trustee-in-Residence and Regional Advocacy Director Missy Bender said.
The Trustee Advocates Program is issue-based and non-partisan. The program will be held in accordance with the Open Meetings Act. As a Texas Education Agency-registered provider of continuing education, Raise Your Hand Texas will award continuing education credit to participants for the hours spent in training.
For more information about the program, visit www.raiseyourhandtexas.org/advocacy/trustee-advocacy-program.
“Our board is so committed to our community, and want people to know that this is how you speak up and be heard to make positive changes for our district and our community,” Cavazos added. “The intention is that we build this local advocacy process, so that it can continue on, even when we’re no longer in our position.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•