South Texas saw an unprecedented event last week with temperatures dipping below freezing as power and water outages plagued the entire state.
When power began to be restored along the coast, Gregory-Portland ISD headed to the kitchen and began to hand out breakfast and lunch to students in need.
“We’re making sure that we get everybody fed,” G-PISD Food & Nutrition Services Director Jeff Atkinson said. “When we have something like this, we can at least make sure that our kids get fed.
“It was what we had to do. When you see the lines at restaurants and everybody’s losing their power or they don’t have heat, the least we could do is give them lunch and a breakfast.”
G-PISD canceled school for the week as well as all athletic contests, games and events. They released a statement which said the district’s priority was to care for their children and families by being present to serve them and meet their immediate needs for safety and health (as well as those of the adults who care for them).
Food distribution was available at T.M. Clark Elementary and S.F. Austin Elementary schools last Thursday and Friday, handing out more than 3,000 meals. School admin and staff braved the cold to help hand out the food as families pulled up to eager families.
“That’s one thing about our department, we’re family, and we want to do what we can to help everybody else,” Atkinson said. “I’ve been so blessed to work with this group. They’ve all had similar issues at their house like power outages, broken pipes, and yet they’re up here feeding our kids.
“I mean, there just can’t be enough said about that.”
Atkinson added that even though the winter storm was something that was a struggle for everyone in the area, he said it was wonderful so see the community come together to help one another.
“It’s just been a huge blessing bringing together the entire community,” he said. “I’m just glad to be able to be part of it.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•