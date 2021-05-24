The 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year Luncheon was held at the Portland Community Center on Thursday, April 29.
Hosted by the Gregory-Portland Education Foundation, the event awarded six educators from G-P schools with teacher of the year awards, and two district teacher of the year awards. Proceeds from the luncheon benefited this year’s teachers of the year and the foundation’s mission to “serve and support our teachers and students.”
The first to be awarded with campus teacher of the year was Jonathan Turner, science teacher and department co-chair for G-P High School.
Turner came from a long lineage of teachers in his family, and after being surrounded by teachers and educators his entire life, he became one himself.
“I love helping others in this way, passing on knowledge to them so that, you know, we can stand on the shoulders of the giants that came before us,” said Turner during a presentation at the luncheon, “because that’s what’s always driven me.”
G-P Middle School sixth grade social studies teacher Kory Baker was also feted.
“To know Mrs. Baker is to know what a true professional educator should be,” said G-P Middle School Principal Gabe Alvarado. “She comes in each and every day and teaches to the best of her ability.”
Tiffany Seay, a first grade teacher at East Cliff Elementary was next awarded campus teacher of the year.
“I love kids, and I love making a difference,” said Seay during the presentation, “I think that teaching is the one career where you can make a difference in a lot of people’s lives, and I feel like the kids are my second family.”
East Cliff Elementary School Principal Penny Armstrong said about Seay, who is in her seventh year as a teacher, “She provides a learning environment that not only helps her students academically, but is also fun.”
The G-P Education Foundation next awarded S.F. Austin Elementary School kindergarten teacher Amy Winckler with campus teacher of the year.
“Just to see those light bulb moments go off in the smiles, not only on their faces but in their eyes, that they can do something,” said Winckler during the presentation. “I tell them from the very beginning, we are family, we are all different. We all look different, but we’re all the same, and guess what, we all like different things and that’s OK.”
T.M. Clark Elementary School kindergarten teacher Peggy Hamrick was also awarded.
“Kindergarten is my passion, because I just have a heart for young children, to be able to watch their eyes open up to new ideas and discoveries,” said Hamrick. “Every single day is an adventure.”
“Mrs. Hamrick rose to the challenge of teaching during the pandemic, and lead other teachers across the district with ideas,” said T.M. Clark Elementary School Principal Bobby Rister. “Mrs. Hamrich is an outstanding educator, and is always willing to learn and share new ideas with other teachers and parents.”
Also awarded was W.C. Andrews Elementary School P.E. coach Kayla Knowlton.
“She always puts students first,” said W.C. Andrews Elementary School Principal Julie Verstuyft about ‘Coach Kay,’ who has been an educator for 16 years. “She’s always frequently drawing on the foundation that she had in the classroom, and finds such creative and innovative ways to bring phonics and letters and math packs into the P.E. lesson. So students think they’re having fun at P.E. and she’s actually squeezing in a lesson.”
The foundation also awarded two educators with district teacher of the year, one for secondary school – awarded to Turner at G-P High School; the other for elementary – awarded to Hamrick at T.M. Clark Elementary.
Each of the six teachers of the year will serve a two year term on G-PISD Superintendent Dr. Michelle Cavazos’ Teacher Advisory Council.
“I’d like to say again, congratulations to all of our teachers of the year,” said Dr. Cavazos. “I’m looking forward to receiving their valuable feedback and insight as we continue to improve as a district together.”
