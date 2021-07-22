by Jimmy Willden
Reporter
After a brief search following the resignation of former Gregory-Portland High School principal Gabe Alvarado, G-P Independent School District has filled the position.
G-PISD Superintendent Dr. Michelle Cavazos announced on Wednesday, June 30, that current Rockport-Fulton High School Assistant Principal Michael Norris has been hired and will fill the role.
“I am extremely excited to play a part of making Gregory-Portland High School the best high school in the state of Texas,” Norris said. “I’m also looking forward to starting this new adventure with the G-P team, and meeting our students and families.”
Before his time in Rockport-Fulton, which began in 2019, Norris was an assistant principal in Lawrence, Kansas, for 10 years. Formerly an English teacher, Norris earned his doctorate in educational administration from the University of Kansas, and both a Masters of Science and Bachelors of Science in Education from the same university.
Following the destruction left behind from Hurricane Harvey, Norris also worked directly with many students and families at Rockport-Fulton High School who were devastated by the storm in 2017, and was also instrumental in setting up the processes used during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Norris said he developed a ‘whatever it takes’mantra as it relates to student needs and the many challenges he’s overcome throughout his career.
According to Superintendent Dr. Cavazos, the interview panel that hired Norris used the G-P High School Principal profile developed from survey feedback as a guide.
“Our G-PHS students and families will be served by a leader whose experience, approach to learning, and leadership style will best support the desires of our community,” Cavaos said. “Together with Mrs. Hodges and our entire district leadership team, we intend to provide the necessary resources and support to ensure Dr. Norris has what he needs to lead and serve beginning next school year at G-P High School.”
Norris stated that the way he approaches teaching his students is rooted in innovation and engagement.
“As a teacher myself, I used dynamic and differentiated instruction to reach students of various learning types and cultural backgrounds,” Norris said. “Developing these skills and applying them in the delivery of instruction is necessary to reach our students.”
With regard to his time in Rockport-Fulton, Norris said he’s grateful for his time spent there and the people he had the pleasure of working with.
According to G-PISD, Dr. Norris will transition to G-P High School within the next few weeks.
“My previous experiences and colleagues have taught me so much about what it means to be an educator and a leader,” Norris said. “Giving my best to the students, staff, and community of Gregory-Portland is the ideal next step in my journey as an educator.
“I am thankful for the experiences that led me to this opportunity at the right moment, for the right purpose: To serve, and support others in serving, our students and community.”
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•