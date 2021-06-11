After Roy Miller High School Principal Sylvester Wilson Jr. declined the position in late April, Gregory-Portland ISD Superintendent Michelle Cavazos finally found the perfect candidate for the position of executive director for school leadership: Sarah Hodges.
Dr. Cavazos made it clear she wanted to move quickly to hire Hodges out of Austin, emphasizing the vitality the position in adequate support for principals and assistant principals across the district. She has a one-year contract at $135,000.
“Good school districts do an excellent job empowering and developing students, and great districts empower and develop their teachers and staff, while truly exceptional districts also focus on developing their school leaders who are in direct service to thousands of students, families, and staff,” said Dr. Cavazos. “This position reveals the commitment we have to our community, and to our school leaders, that developing and supporting them is an essential part of doing the same for our students. I’ve worked with (Hodges) in the past, and know her proven ability to develop individuals, and school communities. I could not be more excited to bring her incredible leadership, service, and support to G-P. She’s a phenomenal leader, and will be exactly what we need to move our team, and our district, forward together.”
Currently principal of Wallace Middle School in Hays County, Hodges has served in several positions over the years to earn her a mountain of experience in the field of education. Serving in Hays CISD as a school improvement coach, instructional coach, assistant principal, teacher, and coach for girls athletics, Hodges has also served as a consultant for the Texas State University Writing Program Consultant for Region Schools & Organizations since 2009.
“I’m a small-town girl, having grown up along the coast myself,” said Hodges. “I have a passion and heart for people of all backgrounds and beginnings, and I believe that together we can make each other better.”
According to Hodges, working with G-PISD school leaders to help support their students and campus communities “with a collaborative approach and connection to the families served by G-P schools,” is something she looks forward to.
Hodges said those strong ties are instrumental in closing learning gaps for students – a specialization of hers, based on evidence from her former schools and positions.
“Supporting the whole child begins with supporting the whole teacher, and the whole principal; it begins with people, talent, and the balance of synergy,” said Hodges. “It requires various operations and systems working interdependently to rely on one another with an infusion of trust, clarity, mutual purpose and collaboration – and with a district already as successful as G-P, I know that’s something that can be done especially with the leadership of (Cavazos).”
Hodges’ will begin her position with G-PISD on Monday, July 12.
“I’m incredibly excited to move to G-P, meet our incredible school leaders,” said Hodges, “and become part of the fabric of the outstanding G-P team and community that I’ve heard such great things about for many years now among colleagues across the state.”
