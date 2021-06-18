As the current school year comes to an end this week, W.C. Andrews Elementary students, families, and staff may be interested to know who will provide leadership at the campus for the next school year (following the transition of current Principal, Julie Verstuyft, to G-P Middle School).
Looking ahead to the 2021-2022 school year, Gregory-Portland Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Michelle Cavazos has hired Analese Tennyson-Treviño from Kingsville ISD to serve as the next leader at W.C. Andrews Elementary School. She will be making $90,000 a year and has signed a one-year contract with the district.
“As we planned for the future of this school community, it was crucial for us to receive input from our students, families, and staff, and build the profile* for this position based on that feedback. With that profile in hand, together with our new Executive Director for School Leadership, Mrs. Sarah Hodges, several interviews were conducted for this position and we are confident we’ve found the right person to meet the expectations of the WCA school community,” Cavazos said. “Mrs. Tennyson-Treviño is a collaborative leader with experience serving most recently as the Principal of J.R. Perez Elementary in Kingsville, and has proven expertise in cultivating a positive school culture, forging relationships, providing clear and timely communication, and improving academics through data-driven instruction and professional development for teachers and staff.”
Tennyson-Treviño has a 12-year career in education, and has served as an administrator and teacher at elementary and secondary levels (PK-12 grades). Prior to serving as a Principal for Perez Elementary, she was an Assistant Principal at Gillett Intermediate in Kingsville, and also at Luther Jones Elementary and Richard King High School in Corpus Christi. Tennyson-Treviño has a background teaching world history and social studies, and coaching volleyball, powerlifting, track, basketball, and cheerleading. Before moving to South Texas, she taught at Hillsboro and Covington ISDs. Throughout her career, Tennyson-Treviño has coordinated many initiatives and activities at various campuses prior to becoming a Principal, including discipline, state testing, bilingual education, UIL program, textbook adoption, school safety, performance evaluations, and more.
“I strongly believe in positively, teamwork, and servant leadership,” said Tennyson-Treviño. “I believe that all children can learn, given the proper, positive, goal-oriented culture that is necessary and cultivated by every adult serving within a school campus. I look forward to joining G-PISD, and being part of a wonderful school community at W.C. Andrews Elementary, where I already know there are compassionate, instructionally-centered educators and staff who focus on developing the whole child.
“I am thankful to Dr. Cavazos and Mrs. Hodges for giving me the opportunity to serve, and while it is extremely difficult to leave a school community and district that I love here in Kingsville, I am fortunate to be joining another outstanding team. I can’t wait to get started, meet everyone, and grow together for the benefit of all WCA students.”
Tennyson-Treviño is working toward completion of a Doctorate in Education from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. She holds a Master of Science in Educational Administration and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, both from TAMU-CC. She will be moving north this summer with her husband, Dr. John Treviño, and her stepchildren Elizabeth and Marcus. Her official start date at G-PISD will be July 19, 2021.