After failing to pass any of its bond proposals in the November 2022 election, the Gregory-Portland Independent School District went back to the drawing board. Now the district has called for a new $176 million school bond, with no increase to the total tax rate.
During a special called meeting on Feb. 17, the G-PISD School Board called for a single proposition bond to appear on the May 6 ballot. With no increase to the total tax rate, local industry would cover $158 million of the total cost for the bond, with residential contributions totaling $18 million.
There are 12 projects listed in the bond proposal, the most important to the school district being the rebuilding of TM Clark Elementary School, cafeteria renovations at SF Austin Elementary School and G-P High School, a culinary arts expansion, fine arts facility upgrades at G-P High School including a new band hall and a hands on learning experience at four elementary schools to align with a curriculum model being created by the district’s new Early Childhood Center.
According to Board President Tim Flinn, this bond was recommended with consideration for the previous failed bond in November 2022.
“The voters who came to the polls did not approve three propositions in November and we want them to know we heard them then and we hear them now,” said Flinn.
Two of the three propositions nearly passed, according to Flinn. Since November, the board has been visiting with residents, reviewing the district’s facility master plan and conducting a community wide survey. The results of these studies have allowed some projects to be completely removed from the bond project list. Removed projects include the multi-purpose center and fieldhouse as well as the new visual and performing arts center.
“The reason these two projects were not recommended for consideration for this bond package is because both are lower priorities in our master plan than other projects,” said GPISD Superintendent Dr. Michelle Cavazos. “With regard to the multi-purpose center and fieldhouse, that was the single item in Proposition B last November. Those who voted clearly indicated by the results that they did not want to fund the project with bond dollars.”
While the proposed fine arts expansion will include a new band hall, it will not include a stand-alone Visual Performing Arts Center.
“To be clear, this does not mean we will never have a Visual and Performing Arts Center,” said Cavazos. “It just means that now is not the time, and perhaps this is not the method to consider for this project going forward. Our community voted against a $242 million bond package. The new bond proposal comes with a lower price tag; it is $66 Million less than the previous bond, with two major projects no longer on the ballot.”
The district will provide opportunities leading up to the election for the community to learn more. A full communication plan is in place to allow an open channel of communication.
According to Cavazos, all projects have been vetted by the community-led Facility Master Plan Committee and also a Bond Stakeholder Committee. The district promises transparency as it continues on to the coming election.
Those who would like to receive information and who are not already an employee or parent/guardian of a student in the district can sign up for email notices at www.g-pisd.org/GPnews.