Aligned with its mission of boosting education equality, Texas Yes, the largest distributor of free school supplies in Texas unveiled one of its first Little Lockers in G-PISD on March 1. In partnership with Cheniere Energy, Texas Yes uses these Little Lockers to provide greater access to literacy by increasing the availability of books and activities.
The Little Locker Project encourages less screen time and promotes creativity and outdoor fun during extended breaks by filling the lockers with outdoor activities, crafts, books and art projects.
Texas Yes is built on the idea that providing students with quality supplies and resources in the classroom, they can help students achieve long term academic success.