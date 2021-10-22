The Gregory-Portland Independent School District awarded its monthly employee awards recently, recognizing the hard work and dedication of the winners to both the students and the district.
S. Sonia Marquez was given the “professional” award. Marquez is a school nurse at East Cliff Elementary, and was recognized for her meticulous record keeping and her ability to communicate with both teachers and parents their student’s needs.
Gregory-Portland Middle School registrar Enedelia Salazar was recognized with the “paraprofessional” award, after moving from her previous elementary school campus to the new middle school campus, quickly easing the transition with her talents and expertise “known to all involved in the registration process on campus.”
W.C. Andrews Elementary School cafeteria Manager Sheila Kuta was given the “auxiliary” award for helping to ensure every student on her campus has the opportunity to eat breakfast and lunch.
“Our G-PISD employees are the front line of service for G-P families and our community,” said G-PISD Superintendent Michelle Cavazos. “The work they do across the district is absolutely critical for positive student outcomes and I could not be more proud to serve with such a devoted team.
“Our core business is about educating, inspiring, and empowering generations of Wildcats, so we want to recognize and reward our team members who really go above and beyond toward that all-important vision.
Each month, G-PISD employees are selected from nominations received from all over the district. For more information on the G-PISD employee awards and to view the complete list of those awarded, past and present, visit g-pisd,org.
