The Dr. Paul Clore Career and Technical Education (CTE) Training Center was dedicated to the former superintendent earlier this month. Classes have been held there for quite some time with the state-of-the-art facility housing some pretty impressive equipment.
G-PISD CTE Coordinator Shelly Elizalde explained the evolution of CTE programs in public schools during an online meeting last week.
“In 2006, we shifted the focus into career and technical education and we really started focusing on high wage, high skill, high demand jobs and looking at labor market information so that our courses could really prepare students for their future,” Elizalde said. “Also, that we could partner with our community and try to provide a workforce that was prepared.
“And not only for the workforce, but kids that are going into college because we know that all of these forces are going to add value to any student no matter what their plans are after high school.”
One of several career and technical programs Del Mar College offers at San Patricio County high schools is process technology, which prepares students for stable, well-paying careers with local industries.
In 2019, Voestalpine Texas donated $50,000 to provide new, state-of-the-art equipment that enhances training for students in the process technology program at G-PISD.
Stepping into the health science portion of the facility for the first time, Del Mar instructor Lee Rogers was teaching Gregory-Portland ISD junior Eleazar Vasquez how to properly wrap a bandage – one of the many skills students learn while receiving CTE training.
“This is my 12th year,” Rogers said. “I started out with four students and now it has grown to the point where our classes are between 80 and 100 students.
“We were in classrooms in the main high school building but they were smaller and we were growing so much that we needed our own building so we applied for it and got it.”
The facility was part of the G-PISD $117 million bond passed back in May 2015, with no increases in taxes.
Rogers said he had a hand in designing the medical portion of the facility and getting the equipment students need to become successful.
That included three SynDavers, which are synthetic life-like human cadavers used to study the human body inside and out. They also move to increase their realism.
In 2019, G-PISD received a Jobs and Education for Texans grant for $251,828 from the Texas Workforce Commission and Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend and received it to buy the SynDavers, which came at $170,000 a piece.
Their names are Willow and Tony, in case anyone was wondering.
“I told them three years ago that I needed something that students could get their hands on,” Rogers added. “Something lifelike so they could feel what it would be like in real situations.
“We’ll hook this one up to a computer down there and she’ll sit up, splash water and go into cardiac arrest and the students have to figure out how to treat her.
“It’s pretty amazing what these students learn.”
Vasquez was eager to talk about the program and what he plans on doing once he graduates.
“I think it’s a blessing, honestly,” he said. “Just having Mr. Lee and Mrs. Peña, who are great teachers, that not only teach it but who love it, and enjoy what they do is awesome. To have them educate me on what things I need to do makes it all worthwhile.”
He said that when he graduates he’s definitely looking to go into the medical field and look for a job as a radiologist or even a travel nurse.
Vasquez said, “This is a great program, it really is amazing and a true blessing.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•