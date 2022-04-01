Gregory-Portland ISD keeps rolling through the year with more awards to decorate their shelves, this time with a the Texas Association of School Business Officials (TASBO) handing over the RISE Award to Ismael Gonzalez III.
The RISE Award recognizes a person whose early accomplishments – within their career and TASBO – distinguish them as future leaders in the profession. The organization said the goal of this award is to bring to light those individuals who are on the RISE in the school business community.
G-PISD Superintendent Michelle Cavazos said she hired Gonzalez to serve as assistant superintendent for business and finance just a year ago, and in that short time he’s already helped lead the district to achieving some incredible advancements.
She said it came “as no surprise” to her that he was chosen from across the state for one of TASBO’s highest honors.
“Gonzalez is an exceptional leader with brilliant ideas and the ability to strategically and effectively employ them,” she said. “He comes to the table for our district every week ready to move us forward, and I lean heavily on his expertise in school finance to navigate the complex waters we’re currently in with industrial growth and looming state recapture in the years ahead.
“It is clear to me why TASBO selected him, as his profound talents and leadership abilities are impressive to all. He’s a leader we’ll be seeing truly ‘RISE’ in school business for years to come, and we are thankful to have him here in G-PISD.”
Award winners must have less than 10 years with the TASBO organization and must demonstrate leadership qualities and achievements, as well as the potential to lead the future of school business.
In the last year since joining G-PISD, Cavazos said Gonzalez has revamped and improved the annual budgeting process across the district. He is responsible for overseeing all construction projects and bond finance budgets, as well as all aspects of business and finance including payroll and benefits for employees in partnership with the Human Resources team.
When asked about recent advancements, Gonzalez attributed progress to the work of his entire team, and the district and campus leaders and teams who have been eager and dedicated to adopting new practices.
“Our annual budget process was a big change for this district,” Gonzalez said. “The finance team came together and have been working hard to make positive changes, and the leaders all across the district are to be commended for their work to develop thoughtful, meaningful budgets designed to benefit our students and provide for their needs.”
Gonzalez is currently serving his 10th year in public education. He was formerly the Assistant Superintendent for Business and Finance at Sharyland ISD and also served as Chief Financial Officer at Robstown ISD.
He earned a Doctorate in Education Leadership and holds a Superintendent Certification from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, the same institution where he previously earned a Bachelor of Business Administration. Dr. Gonzalez earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Dallas Baptist University.
“It is truly humbling to receive the RISE Award from TASBO leadership, and from among my fellow colleagues across the state,” Gonzalez continued. “They are incredibly talented professionals, and I am thankful for those I’ve learned from along the way and whom I continue to admire for the great work they do for our Texas public schools. I’ve been fortunate to have served some wonderful Superintendents, and I am thankful for their continued support as well as this honor which I believe is not only given to me but to my whole team at G-PISD.
“They are the ones who work together and make things happen and I am proud to serve them.”
