This September, Gregory-Portland ISD embarked on a new initiative to inform and engage our community as we continue to chart our future together. For the first time in G-PISD history, we held a State of the District presentation — an event we plan to continue providing as an avenue for our community to connect with us.
We were extremely thankful to have the support of our local partners, who sponsored tables offered by the G-P Education Foundation, an organization that provides teaching grants and student scholarships in our community. If you attended this event, or supported it any way, I want to thank you again for taking the time to engage with G-PISD.
Those who attended were able to see our students leading the way as they learned about where we are, where we’re headed, and how we plan to get there as a school district and community. As superintendent, my role included providing the State of the District address, a task I decided would serve as an excellent opportunity for some student leaders to help me paint the picture of our district. I’m extremely proud of Sofia Gonzales (eighth grade, G-P Middle School), Mia Mendoza (fifth grade, T.M. Clark Elementary) and Ian Gerick (senior, G-P High School) who spoke on stage with me and each served to fulfill our district vision: Educate, Inspire, Empower.
We discussed the “COVID Slide” – a phrase coined nationally in reference to the significant learning loss that has occurred for all children across the United States due to impacts from the pandemic, especially for young learners. Guests received knowledge of recent bond progress and plans for this year, and we reviewed the new Balanced Scorecard adopted by our school board that contains the priorities and goals we’ve set to move from “good” to “great” over time in terms of academic performance, employee satisfaction and engagement, quality service and community engagement, and efficient operations including financial management.
Information was shared regarding the baseline data we are collecting and compiling this year, which will serve as the foundation for progress and measurement to report back next year among other updates we’ll be sharing that time. Also provided was a website with more detail following the presentation, and on this website we’ve listed the most recent priority reports for each of the areas mentioned in addition to facts and figures about G-PISD and the video presentation that was released during the event. We invite you to take a look at www.g-pisd.org/SODpresentation for these materials.
Before, during, and after this address, our most valuable district assets – students, teachers, and staff – were the true stars of the show. From the beautiful decorations and thoughtful engagement opportunities they provided in the Wildcat Showcase, to the sights and sounds in the main ballroom with the delicious culinary masterpieces set at each table by our own students, our people helped make it all come together as a one-of-a-kind experience. Their efforts really encapsulated what it means to educate, inspire, and empower.
We hope you can join us for next year’s State of the District, and engage with our district in other ways through events, volunteerism, advocacy for education, and other means of partnership. If you’d like to stay informed, yet are not the parent of a current G-PISD student, we encourage you to sign up for our e-newsletter designed specifically for community members. Please visit our website using the following link to receive G-P News in your email: www.g-pisd.org/GPnews. THANK YOU for your support of GPISD, and for giving me the opportunity to serve as your very PROUD superintendent.