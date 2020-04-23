G-PISD superintendent set to retire

GREGORY-PORTLAND – For 19 years Superintendent Dr. Paul Clore has been the face of Gregory-Portland ISD, watching the community blossom and prosper into the industry rich area it is today. At the end of this year, Clore will have served a total of 47 years as an educator, including 28 of those years as a superintendent for Texas public school districts.
On April 13, the G-PISD Board of Trustees reviewed and accepted his letter of retirement during a special meeting, ending an honored career in education and leaving behind a legacy any educator would be proud of. Clore will step down on Dec. 31 of this year.
“Originally in my planning, I intended to put forward the bond election on May 2, and then the pandemic picked its head up and pushed the bond election from May 2 further out in time,” Clore said. “So I adjusted my retirement plan from Aug. 31 to Dec. 31.
“I feel like I need to be here to be part of that process just to communicate what that bond election is all is all about.
“I have been here for 19 years, and we accomplished a lot during that time. After all, I am 71 years old, which is well beyond retirement age of most sitting superintendents, but there were so many things that I was very interested in that we were working on that I wanted to be a part of so that’s why I’ve continued as long as I have.”
Clore was hired as superintendent for G-PISD in June of 2001; prior to this tenure, he served as superintendent for George West ISD and Columbus ISD. Before that he was a central office administrator, principal and teacher. He served several Texas public school districts in these roles, and during his time as a reading consultant for the HOSTS Learning Corporation in Washington, he provided mentoring and intervention solutions for K-12 schools across the nation.
Now, as he plans to step down, he’s dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic which has shut down schools for months – a problem he’s never dealt with in all his years.
“The staff has been tremendous in this transition process and in trying to focus on meeting students needs as appropriately as possible,” Clore added. “One of the things that we had to do was to determine how much we needed in the way of a technology platform to make sure that every student has access to some electronic form of electronic communication.
“And then we had to provide support for the students, for their parents and to some extent for staff members, for all of that to work in an integrated manner that would help students be able to carry out the instructional process.”
Clore has served on the Texas Association of School Administrators’ Executive Committee, and served from 2012 to 2014 as president of the Equity Center, an organization committed to equitable funding for Texas public schools. He has been director of the Texas Association of Mid-Sized Schools since 2009, and has served on the Texas Association of Community Schools’ Executive Committee since 2011. Today, he serves on the superintendent’s cabinet for the Texas Commissioner of Education, Mike Morath.
So what does Clore want to do when he retires? Travel, of course.
He said he had gone on a cruise with his wife to Alaska but wasn’t able to explore the state as much as he wanted to. So he plans to make that one of his first stops on his retirement tour, especially since he’s taken up a new hobby.
“One of the things that we have began to take an interest in is photography, especially wildlife photography,” Clore said. “So that would be something we could do as we travel, especially if we’re in our own means of transportation. We can stop; we can take the time to set up for the shots that we would want to do.”
Board President Victor Hernandez said, “Here in G-PISD, Dr. Clore has a long history of dedication to our students, teachers and community. He’s developed plans that led to the passing of successful bond elections in 2012 and 2015, and provided support to our school board during some of the most trying times in our history … including what we are facing right now with COVID-19.
“Dr. Clore has been a leader to so many and a strong advocate for schoolchildren not just in our district but across the state. He will be missed, and we are extremely thankful for all he’s done for G-PISD.”
Clore added, “I can’t express my gratitude enough to the entire staff and especially the instructional staff for how wonderfully they all managed this transition that we have come through.
“They adapted and adjusted not necessarily easily but readily because it was a pressing need, and we wanted to do everything right the first time, and they did.
“I take my hat off to each and every one of them because they are the ones who made all what we are doing now possible.”
Clore said that he’s seen a lot throughout the years, and even though he’s leaving the school district, a part of him will always be a Wildcat.
“I have a place in my heart that will certainly miss everything that we do here,” Clore said. “I will be a supporter from the outside rather than the inside because this district and this community still have many things to put in place and many things to accomplish, and whatever I can do to help support that I certainly want to do.
“Seeing what we are going through right now (with COVID-19) and how our team has pulled together, I know there is a bright future for our district and its students.”