The Coastal Bend is a prime location for several marine research and science institutes. The natural marine habitat that the Gulf of Mexico forms is home to institutes such as The University of Texas Marine Science Institute and the Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies. However, institutes such as these always require a stream of funds to maintain its studies.
Gulf Coast Growth Ventures recently visited both the Texas Marine Science Institute and the Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies on Feb. 17. During the visit, GCGV donated $10,000 and $60,000 to the two institutes respectively. According to Rosendo Cruz, the public and government affairs manager for GCGV, this visit was part of the organization’s Good Neighbor Program. This visit fell under the environmental stewardship side of the Good Neighbor Program.
“We have a pretty nice partnership with the Harte Research Institute and a lot of it is because we support their mission of advancing long term sustainable use and conservation of the Gulf of Mexico.”
One of the major projects that GCGV does with the Harte Institute is collecting oyster shells from restaurants and returning them to the bay. Recently, this project returned 9,000 pounds of shells to the local bay.
They also supported an angler engagement program that educates anglers on conservation practices to implement in their practice.
“The final piece of the amount we gave was to support their coastal conservation and restoration ecology lab. They do a lot of research across numerous marine habitats and oyster reefs. We continue to be very impressed with Harte and some of the things they are doing for our area.”
GCGV supported the Texas Marine Science Institute and its aquariums and displays. According to Cruz, these aquariums are housed in the Patton Center, which was damaged during Hurricane Harvey. The Patton Center is now open and free to the public, according to Cruz.
GCGV was impressed with what they saw at both institutes. They thanked the leaders, scientists, students and teachers who expand their knowledge of the world and maintain stewardship of the world around us.