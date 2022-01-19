Kids at the Gregory Housing Authority’s Las Palmas complex slid into the New Year on a new slide and other playground equipment thanks to Gulf Coast Growth Ventures (GCGV).
The playset was installed in December at the housing authority complex and was previously installed at the GCGV worksite as part of the site’s “focus on safety and family.”
GCGV Senior Project Manager Joe Carey said the before the pandemic the playset was a highlight of family days that brought in construction workers families to share GCGV’s safety culture with not only workers, but the whole family.
It was cleaned, refreshed and mulch was installed underneath by Zachry Group employees who volunteered their time to ensure the playset was safe and ready for play.
“With our construction coming to a close, we didn’t want to see the playset go unused,” Carey added. “So we asked our neighbors in Gregory if they had a spot that would accommodate the gift.”
Gregory Housing Authority Executive Director Krystal Hild said, “We are grateful and blessed for their wonderful donation that will immensely impact the young children at our Las Palmas property.”
While the Gregory Housing Authority’s Orchid Circle complex received a playset back in 2017, the Las Palmas site never received funding for one. That site has 18 units and about 30 children that live there.
“It’s great to give these kids a safe place to play just outside of their homes,” Carey continued. “That’s the kind of good neighbor GCGV is.”
Carey referenced the good neighbor program with four pillars that guides its involvement in the community:
• Taking care of health and safety;
• Helping to prepare tomorrow’s workforce
• Being a good steward of the environment;
• Enhancing quality of life.
GCGV supports many community events, provides charitable funds to various organizations and its employees put in a considerable amount of volunteer hours throughout the community. A new municipal complex in Gregory is currently under construction which was made possible through $5 million in funding from CKJV, one of GCGV construction contractors.
