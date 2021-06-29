Some San Patricio County residents may have seen some activity starting up at the Gulf Coast Growth Ventures (GCGV) ExxonMobil-Sabic plant recently such as plumes of steam rising off the plant. Here in the coming months, the facility will really begin to rev up as the site will become operational in just a few short months.
GCGV Site Manager Paul Fritsch visited the Portland City Council and gave them an update on what residents will start seeing at the plant soon.
Module moves
“We want to express our thanks to you and the rest of the Portland and Gregory residents who travel highway 181 and 2986 because we have completed all of our module moves,” Fritsch said. “We delivered 36 of 36 vessels safely to the site which took about a year and a half.”
He added that Portland will also go into the record books for the heaviest object moved over longest distance with one of the modules weighing 17.2 million pounds and traveling five and a half miles to the site.
“The project team is really proud of what they accomplished while at the same time minimizing the impact to the community,” Fritsch continued. “I drive that area every day and I look forward to kind of having everything back to normal here in Portland.”
Employees
As the facility transitions from the construction phase to operation phase, the number of employees will begin to decrease. Fritsch said that there are currently about 4,500 employees, but the numbers are coming down every week little by little. He expects to have around 3,200 by July with 600 permanent jobs being filled as the plant becomes fully operational.
Sights and sounds
Fritsch said that as the plant becomes operational, sights and sounds will begin to change at the plant. As the air, water, steam, electricity, nitrogen, sanitary sewers and potable water systems go online, the only thing residents will notice is the steam plumes continuing for the next few months. They may also hear blowers which will be cleaning out the new pipes to clean them and get them ready for operation.
“We will also move into the testing of our flare equipment,” Fritsch said. “We will have the first ground flare in this part of the county. There’s another one down by Ingleside, but since this is something new in this part of the county, we want to share with people what a ground flare is and why we utilize that.”
Essentially, the ground flare unit looks like an enormous bowl with lines of pipe running across the bottom of it. When the site needs to dispose of any excess gas, it will first run through a flare recovery system that attempts to recover the gas for useful purposes. From there it goes through a thermal oxidizer which he explained is a 99.9 plus percent destruction device, then it goes to two small elevated flare systems like most are used to seeing in other plants, only a lot smaller, and then to the ground flare.
Fritsch said he expects the flaring to occur around July or August and while it may look very different during the night – almost like a raging fire – residents shouldn’t be alarmed.
Portland Mayor Cathy Skurow asked how often the flares would be ignited at the site.
“It really should only be when the plant’s shutting down or starting up, which my hope is that’s less than one time a year, but it’s difficult to pinpoint it,” he answered. “The goal is as little as possible because when it happens we’re down and we’re out of production and that’s a very costly activity for us.”
He also said that while the site is expected to be fully operational by November, he thinks it will more than likely be around October if everything continues as planned.
Emergency action
GCGV is also partnering closely with the Coastal Plain Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) to ensure Refugio, Aransas and San Patricio Counties will be safe in case of an emergency at the facility and will be doing outreach to let residents know about their plan.
“We felt that the region really needed to get the word out a little bit better of our system and our process for emergency management, regardless of whether it’s something caused by a freeze or a hurricane or whatever it is,” Fritsch added. “We wanted to make sure that the LEPC can do their jobs, so we’re helping there.”
Good neighbors
The site manager finished his presentation by highlighting some activities the GCGV employees have been doing throughout the community such as doing repairs and beautifying the Fred Jones Nature Sanctuary in Taft, recycling 7,084 pounds of oysters for the start of a new reef at Goose Island State Park, just north of Rockport and repaving and repairing parking lots and parks throughout the county.
“I know my employees are spending a lot of time out and about and trying to do things and be a valued member of their community,” Fritsch added. “A large portion of us are actually living here in Portland and it’s great to see a lot of new people move in and start to be a part of the community.
“I’m really proud of my team for integrating and becoming part of a new community.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•