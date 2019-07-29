Taft – Gulf Coast Growth Ventures (GCGV) volunteers and Taft residents came together to on July 21, make improvements to the Taft Recreational Park, located 1202 Murray St. in Taft.
Volunteers scrubbed and pressure washed the tennis courts as well as repainted the soccer goals. Additionally, they did some repairs replacing hardware on the posts of the tennis courts.
Johnny Padilla, a volunteer and member of GCGV’s All Craft Engaged in Safety (ACES), took great pride with his painting, and is particular about the quality of his work.
“Our hard work today is worth it,” Padilla said. “Knowing the kids will have somewhere that looks brand new to play and come out with their families, friends – the whole community.”
Taft Fire Department joined in the cleaning, too, with Chief Dan Gibson bringing the water truck and assistant chief Amy Garcia using a small hose to rinse off one of the scrubbed down tennis courts.
New nets will also be hung for the two tennis courts and two soccer goals.
About 20 volunteers from GCGV, the ExxonMobil/SABIC proposed plastics manufacturing plant planned for Gregory, were joined by Taft volunteers.
Taft councilmen Felipe Rodriguez and Leonard Vasquez and city manager Denise Hitt were also painting and scrubbing away with the group.
“We are glad to partner with GCGV, and other industries in the area,” Rodriguez said. “We’ve been doing improvements to this park bit by bit, and it’s wonderful to have the help.”
This effort is one of many community engagement efforts planned by GCGV during its construction phase. GCGV received its state air permit last month and anticipates startup by 2022.
Taft was selected because of its proximity to the plant, and the connections several of the construction workers have to the town.
“Taft are our neighbors,” GCGV Project Engineer for Infrastructure Benjamin Witt said. “We take care of our employees, our neighbors and our community.”
Another set of volunteers worked last month to prepare a parking lot for asphalt by laying geogrid. The improved parking lot held about 50 cars during a recent Fourth of July event.
GCGV has proposed subsequent park improvements, which may include work at the basketball courts, a larger parking lot and installing a new playground.