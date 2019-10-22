CORPUS CHRISTI – Volunteers from the manufacturing team of Gulf Coast Growth Ventures (GCGV) returned to the Coastal Bend on Oct. 12 for their third volunteer event.
The group partnered with the United Way of the Coastal Bend to help out the Purple Door in Corpus Christi, which is a shelter for those transitioning out of domestic and sexual violence.
The volunteer effort is one of many community engagement efforts planned by GCGV during its construction phase. GCGV is a joint venture between ExxonMobile and SABIC which has a new facility in Gregory looking to startup in 2022.