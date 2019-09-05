CORPUS CHRISTI – The Gonzales family from Mathis was in court this morning asking Judge Nelva Ramos to consider an injunction that would allow Cesar and Diego Gonzales to participate in extracurricular activities at Mathis ISD.
The Gonzales family is currently in a legal battle with MISD over the right for the two boys to keep their long braids and be allowed to participate in UIL activities.
Judge Ramos didn’t come to a decision, opting instead to review the case further before making a judgment. She said her decision could come as soon as today or possibly in the next few days.
“Well, we’ll have to see how the judge rules,” Attorney Dennis Eichelbaum, who was representing MISD at the hearing, said. “I know where the judge’s heart is, but I also know where the law is.”
More information will follow as it is released.
