On a Saturday in May 1992, Kelby Gorman graduated from pharmacy school at the University of Texas-Austin. The next Monday, he reported to work for new job at Moore’s Pharmacy in Sinton. Thirty years later, Gorman and his wife are the new owners of the business.
Bill Moore, who founded Moore’s Pharmacy in 1965, has retired from the business and decided to sell it, along with Moore’s Compounding Pharmacy, to Kelby and Scarlett Gorman. It’s not exactly a family deal, but based on how intertwined the families are, it’s close.
Scarlett Gorman moved to Sinton as a young child and has spent most of her life there. And when she and Kelby began dating, she attended the same church as the Moore family, which began a connection that has lasted three decades and seems poised to go on longer.
With his long history at the business, Kelby Gorman will put his experience toward growing the business.
“We’ve always put the customer first and put the customers’ needs as a basis for doing business,” he said. “Mr. Moore was always a people-first person, and so are we.”
In 2000, Gorman became a partner in the pharmacy and, in 2013, he moved to their compounding pharmacy in Corpus Christi. Moore’s Compounding Pharmacy is a specialty store that customizes medications and has a variety of wellness and medication services.
In Sinton, the front of the store has recently been remodeled, featuring a gift shop and small home décor items. Gorman does eventually plan to incorporate the services they offer at the Corpus Christi facility into the Sinton pharmacy.
“Once we get the staffing right, we can start doing that,” he said. “Hopefully by spring, if not sooner.”