During a luncheon hosted by the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce, Governor Greg Abbott announced the permanent closure of the Power Street and Padre Street exits of the Harbor Bridge.
This is the latest move to secure the bridge against wrong way drivers. TxDOT and the city of Corpus Christi will additionally make improvements, including returning Padre Street to two way traffic.
According to Abbott, this work will be finished later in April.
