After passing through the Texas House and Senate, House Bill (HB) 1927 was signed into law by Gov. Abbott on Thursday, June 17.
During a ceremonial signing held in San Antonio, Abbott signed seven bills related to second amendment rights into law, including HB 1927, which originated in the Texas House, and then traveled through the Texas Senate before being passed in May. HB 1927, otherwise known as “constitutional carry,” allows Texas citizens 21 years or older to carry a firearm without a license to carry.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and multiple members of the Texas House and Senate and representatives from the National Rifle Association (NRA) joined Abbott for the signing.
After the signing Abbott said, “I just signed seven pieces of legislation into law protecting second amendment rights in Texas – including constitutional carry and making Texas a second amendment sanctuary state.”
The seven new gun laws Abbott signed are:
•Senate Bill (SB) 19, which prohibits any governmental entity from contracting with any business that discriminates against firearm and ammunition businesses or organizations.
•SB 20, which allows guests to store firearms in their hotel rooms.
•SB 550, which removes the shoulder or belt holster requirements, allowing Texans to carry firearms in whatever kind of holster they choose.
•HB 957 which repeals the criminal offense of possessing, manufacturing, transporting, or repairing a firearm silencer. It also ensures that any firearm suppressor manufactured in Texas, and that remains in Texas, will not be subject to federal law or federal regulation.
•HB 1500, which prevents any government entity from prohibiting the sale or transportation of firearms or ammunition during a declared disaster or emergency.
•HB 1927, which authorizes Constitutional Carry in Texas, meaning law-abiding Texans can legally carry a handgun without a license to carry.
•HB 2622, which makes Texas a Second Amendment Sanctuary State by protecting Texans from new federal gun control regulations.
“Politicians from the federal level to the local level have threatened to take guns from law-abiding citizens — but we will not let that happen in Texas,” Abbott said. “Texas will always be the leader in defending the Second Amendment, which is why we built a barrier around gun rights this session. These seven laws will protect the rights of law-abiding citizens and ensure that Texas remains a bastion of freedom. Thank you to the Texas Legislature for getting these bills to my desk.”
