Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill into law on June 7, barring businesses and government agencies from requiring people provide proof they’ve been vaccinated.
In other parts of the country, some states have signaled that they are considering using approaches, such as ‘vaccine passports’ for people to prove they’ve been vaccinated, as more businesses open up and large events return. Only two states – New York and Hawaii – have made the practice a requirement. In Texas, Abbott made that approach nil.
“I’m signing a law today that prohibits any business operating in Texas from requiring vaccine passports or any vaccine information,” Abbott shared on Twitter before the signing. “Texas is open 100 percent without any restrictions or limitations or requirements.”
When asked his thoughts on the bill, San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar River said, “If people are going to get (the vaccine), they’re going to get it now. At some point, you just have to give it a break.”
According to Portland resident Kelly Kimball, this bill and actions taken by Gov. Abbott are a good thing, compared to the alternative.
“I’m glad they are keeping businesses from requiring proof as that is reminiscent of the ID cards the Jews had to present for food, services and travel in Nazi Germany,” Kimball said. “They have also provided exception for CDC implemented restrictions, so that should be a strong safeguard for businesses. It seems well balanced.”
Along with Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Iowa and North Dakota have banned the use of vaccine passports, and the governors in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Montana, South Carolina, South Dakota and Wyoming have signed executive orders limiting the government’s ability to implement such practices.
After signing his own executive order in April barring government actions to require ‘vaccine passports’, Abbott signed the new bill, which will now bar businesses that require the aforementioned passports or other documentation to prove Texas citizens have been vaccinated from receiving grants or winning contracts within the state.
According to Sheriff Rivera, there should be no reason for outrage over Abbott’s decision to sign the new bill into law.
“People are concerned, but they’re not going overboard,” Rivera added. “If you’re worried about it, get your vaccine and enjoy yourself.”
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•