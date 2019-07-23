AUSTIN – In a press release received early Tuesday morning, Governor Greg Abbott announced that Buffalo, LLC will open a new flat roll steel mill manufacturing facility in Sinton. Buffalo is a subsidiary of Steel Dynamics, Inc., one of the largest domestic steel producers and metal recyclers in the country. The new facility will create more than 590 new jobs and generate more than $1.9 billion in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $5,920,000 has been extended to Buffalo, LLC.
“Texas remains the premier economic destination in America because of hardworking Texans and job creators like Buffalo, LLC,” Gov. Abbott said. “This $1.9 billion capital investment and the nearly 600 new jobs are a testament to the strong economic climate we have created in the Lone Star State.
"The state of Texas thanks Buffalo, LLC for investing in the city of Sinton and we look forward to working with them to grow Texas’ reputation as the nation’s leading economic powerhouse.”
Read the full story in Thursday's edition of The News of San Patricio.