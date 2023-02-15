With the cost of construction throughout the country increasing at a steady pace, the Gregory-Portland Independent School District rejected another bid for the construction of its new playgrounds. However, the district has already made plans to pursue a different strategy.
According to GPISD Superintendent Dr. Michelle Cavazos, this is the fifth time that the district has gone out for bid.
“We are now looking at changing our process internally so we can look at bids in a new way,” said Cavazos. “Our team is looking for bids for an installer and someone separate for a playground equipment provider individually rather than a general contractor to reduce those costs for the playgrounds.”
Cavazos is confident that this method will allow the district to move forward. However, she made clear that the community needs to be aware of the current climate and constraints in the construction industry.
The costs for construction are between 30% and 50% higher than they were in 2020. The prices of construction continue to increase in 2023 due to the rising cost of labor and materials, in addition to supply constraints.
The wait times for construction are now significantly longer. According to Cavazos, the playground project could take a year or more to schedule for construction after bids are approved.
“We are working really hard to deliver on these projects given the various obstacles that are in this new construction climate,” said Cavazos/ “Our team has really done a great job in trying to get this taken care of. We have the approval from our great community and we really appreciate their support for this project and we want to bring it to fruition for our students and to show our community how much we appreciate their support.”
The playground project is being funded by a 2020 bond for approximately $900,070. The latest bid the district received was over $2.3 million.
The district will continue to modify its plan going forward.
“We are really appreciative to our community and their support of bond 2020 and other past bonds,” said Cavazos, “because it really allows us as a district for us as a district to take advantage of our industrial tax base to provide and further accelerate access and opportunities for our students and their learning.”