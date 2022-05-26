The Green Lake Dam failed on May 19, 2021, and since then the Nueces River Authority has been hard at work preparing not only to replace it, but make sure the new one will last a lot longer and fix previous issues.
One of these issues is Gregory has flooded for decades because of the dam being higher in elevation than the town so after rainfall, the water floods out the town’s residents. The current overpass construction on U.S. Highway 181 in Gregory is higher than the old dam’s elevation, so now with the new dam set to be lowered, the flooding should stop and not be an issue for the overpass project.
Nueces River Authority Planner Travis Pruski said that because of this Green Lake will be widened to continue to provide Northshore Country Club with the same amount of water it usually has to water its golf course.
“Our last real hold up is with the Army Corps of Engineers regarding the permit of the existing dam,” Pruski said. “We need to renew that permit and redo that whole process.”
At the end of March, Pruski said that the corps said it would take them 45 days to complete the process after which the Nueces River Authority would then go out for construction bids.
“The beginning of the construction part will be what we call phase one, part one, which will be the dam here and then the existing drainage that goes up from there back into where the port is,” he added. “Part two of phase one will be connecting the new TxDOT boxes that they put on Highway 181 to the existing easement that hopefully we’ll be doing later this summer.
“That part will be done by the drainage district so they’ll be taking care of that.
“Our goal is by hopefully early fall we’ll have the water draining from 181 here to the lake and going out like it should be, so that’s what we’re really excited about.”
Pruski said that after phase one is complete, it will help Gregory immediately and after phase two and three, Portland should see its flooding issues along Wildcat Drive as a thing of the past. It will also help out new developments that are coming in the very near future.
Along with the permits, a wetland survey had to be conducted along with a historical commission study done on the land in and around Green Lake Dam to ensure the project could move forward.
“We’re holding the engineers’ feet to the fire to make sure we’re ready to go,” Pruski said. “We’ve jumped through all of the hurdles with the Texas Water Development Board and that permit from the Army Corps of Engineers is the only real thing we’re waiting on but there’s no issues, it’s just the final process takes a little time.”
Pruski said that the Nueces River Authority is still waiting on approval from the corps but is expecting to go out to bid in a few weeks. While he originally predicted to sign contracts in June, that timeline has been pushed back.
Nueces River Authority Executive Director John Byrum II said that there are construction companies the authority has used in the past that are ready to bid, but it just depends on how busy they are when the permits have finally been received.
“I expect it to be a very competitive bid,” Byrum said.
The total cost of the project is estimated at $13.2 million with the authority having to pay for 30%, most of which is going to be paid with grants and a no interest loan with no tax or county money being used for the dam project.
“Everybody has stepped up to help and assist with this project,” Byrum said. “If we bring up an issue, somebody’s got their hand up, ready to help.
“Thank you to Commissioner (Gary) Moore, I just can’t thank you enough for stepping up when we needed help to make this thing go through.
“I think because of that, this is the reason for where we’re at today. We’re pushing this thing forward and we will get it finished.”
