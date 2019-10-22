"It’s a dream come true,” said Gregory Mayor Celestino Zambrano after announcing the city’s new partnership with CKJV which will provide funding for a new emergency services and municipal complex.
CKJV is a joint venture consisting of Kiewiet, a construction, mining and engineering company, and Chiyoda, a Japanese engineering company.
The announcement about the new partnership and complex came on Oct. 11 Friday afternoon in front of Gregory’s city hall.
The new complex will be located across from Our Children’s Park.
As he pointed toward city hall, the mayor said, “Our current facilities, as you can see, they’re about 40 years old or older. The city hall and the police department have outgrown the space.”
“Our fire station has deteriorated over the years,” continued Zambrano. “Our firefighters are in desperate need of space to meet and train and store equipment.”
The $5 million donation from CKJV will be used to design and construct buildings that will be home to a new fire station, police department, city hall and a community center.
This project is currently in the preliminary design stage. Over the next few months, details about the site and building will be finalized.
CKJV is a construction contractor for Gulf Coast Growth Ventures (GCGV). GCGV’s plastics manufacturing plant will be located outside of Gregory. Currently, the plant is under construction and expected to startup by 2022.
GCGV President Bill Cheek said it has been a pleasure to do things for the community of Gregory.
“We are so happy because Gregory is a community of support,” Cheek said. “Gregory has so many good people and residents, they even got a great mayor.”
The GCGV president explained that the company has what they call a value wheel.
“The wheel lists the kinds of behaviors that we want to hold each other accountable for,” said Cheek. “One of those behaviors is community involvement and community relationships.”
He also mentioned during the bid cycle, before starting construction in Gregory, that GCGV would put money aside for the community.
“We’re going to go do something for the communities around this area, and certainly Gregory has been that number one community that we want to take care of,” Cheek said.
He then went on to introduce Kiewiet’s executive sponsor for CKJV, Ben Bentley.
“It was really Kiewiet’s great pleasure to be able to partner with Chiyoda,” Bentley said.
The Kiewiet executive sponsor for CKJV said the donation being made to the city was only possibly because of GCGV.
“The project is just across the railroad tracks there,” Bentley said as he pointed out, “The donation is only possible because of that. And so, we thank you for giving Chiyoda and Kiewiet the opportunity to participate on this project.”
“It’s a special honor and it’s a special joy to have some small part of giving back to the community.”
Gregory Fire Chief Jesus Garza and Chief of Police Tony Cano both expressed their gratitude towards GCGV and CKJV for the donation.
“I really want to thank GCGV because without them this wouldn’t be possible, but we also want to thank Chiyoda and Kiewiet for their involvement,” said the police chief. “Their generous donation is going to benefit the police officers a lot, but you know what, the winner here is the community.
“The community, the citizens are the ones that are going to benefit. Some of us will be here for a little bit but will be gone, but these new structures will be here for a long, long time.”
“I thank you and I know the citizens of Gregory thank you.”
The building is anticipated to be complete in about two years.