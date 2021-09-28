While no stranger to parades, the small town of Gregory usually has a few hundred people attend the ones they have during holidays. But their first ever Patriotic Parade held on Sept. 11, was something a bit larger.
“We always have parades here but they’re always pretty low key but this one here was a grand slam,” Gregory Mayor Geronimo Garcia said. “About 3,000 people showed up which has never happened before.”
The evening’s event kicked off with a live performance from the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi Texas and ended with a massive fireworks display after the parade.
Perhaps it was held at the right place at the right time or the promised fireworks display that ended the night that drew the thousands of area residents – no one really has a clear answer and no one is complaining, especially city officials.
“I just want to thank everybody personally because a lot of people showed up and they deserve recognition,” Garcia added.
