Some Sinton residents got an early wake up call Christmas morning, and it wasn’t their kids eager to see what Santa had left under the tree.
Just after midnight on Christmas morning, the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a drive-by shooting that occurred on Laredo Street in Sinton.
According to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, Sinton police officers, sheriff deputies and state troopers immediately responded to the disturbance where they found one of the bullets had gone through the front door of a house. No one was injured at the scene.
Rivera said the sheriff’s crime scene unit was called to collect shell casings, bullets and other evidence.
A few hours later Sinton PD had three men in custody.
Marcus Reyna, 26, engaging in organized criminal activities, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct and theft of a firearm. His bond was set at $310,000.
Jared Lee Martinez, 25, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activities, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct. His bond was set at $300,000.
Oscar Martinez, 24, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activities, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct, failure to appear, failure to stop and no driver’s license. His bond was set at $301,500.
According to Sinton PD, the motive for the shooting is still under investigation.
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•