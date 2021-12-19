Two educators from Halo Flight Inc. got some big recognitions last month at the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) 2021 EMS Conference in Austin.
Halo-Flight Inc. educators Wendy Greer and Ryan Kelley received the Texas Department of State Health Services 2021 EMS Educator Award which was presented at the 2021 Texas EMS Conference in Austin.
“Education is the foundation of our current and future EMS system and EMS instructors ensure us a strong future that will allow us to serve our patients,” DSHS State EMS Director Joe Schmider said.
With over 30 years of emergency medical service experience, Greer started her EMS career growing up in the Lagarto Community where she obtained her emergency care attendant certification in 1978 while a volunteer with the Lagarto Fire Department and EMS service, working alongside her father, Sam Greer, who served as the fire chief for many years.
She went on to obtain her EMT in 1980 and her paramedic certification in 1995, becoming one of the first licensed paramedics in Texas. Her father was also an EMT who was recognized by the state as one of the oldest, active EMTs.
Greer is a former flight paramedic with Valley Air Care in the Rio Grande Valley and launched into a lifelong love of instructing in 1990, while she was the director for a rural 911 provider. She later obtained her advanced coordinator certification and has been instructing at all levels of EMS for the past two decades.
“I am most proud when I see my EMS graduates working in the field, those who have achieved and grown in their own EMS professions, and seeing their achievements and accomplishments,” Greer said.
Kelley added, “Wendy and I are humbled to even be nominated for something like this with so many great instructors across the state.
“It just goes back to the support we have with Halo-Flight and our management team. It makes it so much easier to do what we do when we have the whole support of the organization and their belief in doing what we do.”
The EMS Educator Award honors those who exemplify the highest standards of the Texas EMS/Trauma System. Each year the EMS Educator Award is presented to a state-certified EMS instructor or course coordinator who has demonstrated a true commitment to students and the EMS System as a whole, through innovation, collaboration, and advancement of standards.
The department said Greer and Kelley exemplify this by traveling to EMS partners, many of which service rural communities, and providing complimentary education courses focused on acute and critical care for pre-hospital crews of all levels.
They added that as the onset of the pandemic posed a variety of challenges for everyone, Halo-Flight’s educators overcame those challenges, broke down the barriers and continued to educate EMS partners virtually.
Together, Greer and Kelley completed 34 classes and educated more than 394 individuals. Additionally, the duo made 347 contact calls and safe visits, and supported several rural hospitals during their COVID vaccination clinics.
Halo-Flight Chief Medical Officer Randy Endsley said, “Regardless of the challenges faced, Wendy and Ryan have an unwavering commitment to educating the EMS community in our region. Their skills, knowledge, and expertise have a direct impact on patient outcomes.
“I’m proud and honored to have them on our team.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•