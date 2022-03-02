With the Harbor Bridge Replacement Project continuing on into another year, the big question on everyone’s mind is when will it be complete. After numerous update presentations, it seems as though residents can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.
Flatiron/Dragados LLC (FDLLC) Public Information Manager for the Harbor Bridge Replacement Project Lynn Allison visited the Portland City Council last Tuesday to deliver the good news.
“We did release a timeline for the main span construction to be complete and open to traffic in the summer of 2024,” Allison told council members. “That is not the final traffic configuration, the demolition coming off the bridge particularly the bank network and tying all that in will continue on into 2025, but it will be open to traffic in 2024.”
In January 2020, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) instructed FDLLC to replace the main span engineers, FIGG Bridge Engineers Inc., due to a bridge they designed in Florida collapsing in 2018 and killing six. They then hired Arup-CFC in August 2020 and began submitting designs.
Allison said that caused a delay in the original timeline of constructing the main span segments but that ramped back up in August.
“The new design team spent just over a year going through hundreds of thousands of calculations to recertify everything,” she said. “On top of that, there were third party experts involved from the developer side, TxDOT quality control, Austin bridge division – all to determine that there was no structural issues found whatsoever with the existing work that had already been built on the tower.
“So just to negate any rumors out there, everything is structurally sound.”
