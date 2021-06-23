The Harbor Bridge Replacement Project keeps on trucking with project developers Flatiron/Dragados LLC (FDLLC) giving another update on their progress and a possible timeline for when everyone’s question will finally be answered – when will it be finished?
“The south interchange is progressing and it will be the tie endpoint from 181 all the way to the south side,” FDLLC Public Information Manager at Lynn Allison said.
“There will be free flowing traffic to reach from Portland to the south side of Corpus Christi, connecting to Interstate Highway 37 when it’s complete.
“We had a late June, early July, plan to have some of these interchange switches take place but that’s now moved a couple weeks into the summer.”
She said the delay occurred because they did not want to close roads during the Memorial Day holiday along with the recent heavy rains.
She added that there are also plans to deal with traffic coming from downtown Corpus Christi or Crosstown Expressway and getting on the Harbor Bridge and mitigate congestion especially around the time when people get off of work.
“The idea of this plan is certainly a long term plan to eliminate much of that congestion,” Allison said.
She also said that this summer construction will begin once again on the North end heading towards Portland to finish connecting the approaching lanes and are currently working on ground preparation in that area. She added that the northern most end will be getting ready to construct the abutment wall and that embankment which will lead to some lane shifting and utilization of frontage roads as they move through the summer.
For the south approach, she said that 20 of the 56 approach spans, which includes the foundation the footings and the columns, are about 80 percent complete. She added that 10 spans of those spans that is being erected are more than 200 feet long, and one of those spans is 270 feet which could be a world record, she’s waiting on confirmation.
The issue was once again brought up about the main span columns sinking which has caused some of the delays.
TxDOT Corpus Christi District Engineer Valente Olivarez fielded the concern by saying, “There is delays because we had design changes that were done as we were going along.
“It’s built out there, it’s been reviewed and it’s been accepted because it means their standards.”
Olivarez assured the audience that the structures were not sinking and never were.
In January 2020, TxDOT instructed FDLLC to replace then main span engineers FIGG Bridge Engineers Inc. due to a bridge they designed in Florida collapsing in 2018 and killing six. They then hired Arup-CFC in August 2020 and began submitting designs.
While there is still not a completion date, there is an update on when the main span construction will begin which will eventually lead to a timeline of when residents could expect the completion of the project. FDLLC plans to have the plans finalized by August, or possibly a few weeks before then. While it’s not much to go on, the developers are sure a completion date is coming before the end of the year.
So what will the delays cost Corpus Christi and all the surrounding counties involved?
“I don’t envision it coming out from this area, but that is a Texas. Transportation Commission decision,” Olivarez said. “So it’ll be an overall budget, statewide, that it’s probably going to impact.
“I’m one of the ones that’s pushing to make sure we don’t lose any money from this area because I got 10 counties to take care of here as well.”
