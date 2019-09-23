CORPUS CHRISTI – The Harbor Bridge will be lit up in gold Sept. 20-24 in observation of September as National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Driscoll Children’s Hospital’s Cancer & Blood Disorders Center is the sponsor of the event.
Patients and staff at the center take the wearing of gold quite seriously. On Monday, gold awareness ribbons and gold outfits were abundant. One patient, Jeremiah Clemons of Bloomington, had the words “Go Gold” painted on his bald head.
The color gold symbolizes how precious children are and the resiliency of childhood cancer patients. The international awareness symbol for childhood cancer is the gold ribbon. Unlike other awareness ribbons which symbolize one specific disease, the gold childhood cancer ribbon stands for dozens of diseases.
“The gold lights on the Harbor Bridge will show Corpus Christi how dedicated Driscoll Children’s Hospital is to fighting childhood cancer,” said Shannon Broughton, RN, Clinical Coordinator for Driscoll Children’s Hospital’s Cancer & Blood Disorders Center.
Childhood cancer is the No. 1 cause of death from disease in children in the U.S. and each year, more than 15,000 children are diagnosed with cancer. Fifty years ago, childhood cancer was virtually incurable, but the overall survival rate for childhood cancer is now 80 percent. There are currently 390,000 childhood cancer survivors in the U.S. and that number continues to rise.