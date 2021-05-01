Residents of San Patricio County of all ages and income levels can enjoy and take advantage of many programs the department has to offer. Two such programs were outlined by CCHB Health Educator Kathleen Flowers-Madrigal during a midday presentation sponsored by the Sinton Chamber of Commerce, Friday, April 9.
The presentation focused on the subject of the ‘National Diabetes Prevention Program’ and how the ‘Community and Clinical Health Bridge Project’ can assist residents to achieve their health goals.
Flowers-Madrigal said, “The programs were created to bring awareness to different health issues that are going on throughout the world.
“A major factor that impacts health is ‘health equity’ or the fairness of access to resources like healthcare, food resources, income and of course COVID-19. Since the beginning of COVID-19, not all people have access to healthcare that did before.
“Some people are scared to go out and go to the doctor. Taking care of your own health right now is really important, and you can do that from your home.”
The ‘texercise’ program is a combination of nutrition and physical education which utilizes zoom technology to allow people to participate from home. The meetings encourage not only exercising but healthier eating habits.
The program teaches important skills like reading food labels and utilizing a program tool called ‘Choose My Plate’ to help plan meals for a balanced diet.
One of the catch-phrases in the program is ‘eating the rainbow’ which encourages eating a variety of fruits and vegetables in order to maximize nutritional values.
The classes are generally broken up into two sections – the first part is nutrition education and the second is performing exercises designed to gradually build stamina. Exercising on a regular basis can help reduce body weight which can also reduce the risk of weight related health issues like diabetes.
The National Diabetes Prevention Program is designed for people who are ‘pre-diabetic.’ Consulting a physician or taking a diabetes risk test can determine which program(s) will help you achieve the best health outlook.
Flowers-Madrigal concluded by saying, “It’s a good way to socialize – a lot of people have been cooped up, so getting the support of other people in the group and just being able to kind of talk and have that little exercise routine together makes fitness more fun.”
Classes are currently offered virtually. In person sessions may also be available and will adhere to current COVID-19 restrictions which may limit class size.
To learn more about these programs and all the other programs the department offers and how to enroll, contact Kathleen Flowers-Madrigal at 361-587-3539 or email at kflowers-madirgal@sanpatriciocountytx.gov.