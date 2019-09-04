SINTON – While smoking inside business buildings hasn’t been common practice for decades now, San Patricio County hasn’t officially banned smoking in its county health department buildings.
Sure, most buildings have no smoking signs, but it’s never been official.
Until now.
Leave it up to the San Patricio County Health Department, located in the SPC-Plymouth Annex building in Sinton, to be a tobacco-free workplace, which earned the support from county commissioners at Monday’s hearing.
“This is a policy that we’re trying to implement for all the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) offices that house them,” San Patricio County WIC Director Meliza Garcia said.
A letter explaining their decision to the commissioners said that San Patricio County has adopted a tobacco-free workplace policy to promote health and well-being and avoid the hazardous effects of smoking and tobacco use.
It continued by saying, tobacco use is prohibited inside San Patricio County Department of Public Health Buildings, inside all buildings that house DSHS and HHSC contracted programs or services and within 25 feet of building entrances.
It does not prohibit the use of nicotine replacement therapies such as nicotine patches and gum.
The county defines smoking products as cigarettes, pipes, cigars, dip, snuff, chew as well as e-cigarettes and vaporizers.
The department also is applying for a grant to build smoking areas that will be located 25 feet from any entrance.
“We also intend to begin the process of trying to form a committee to make it countywide,” Garcia added.
“We have different departments within the health department that are contributing to this.”
The tobacco-free workplace policy will take effect Sept. 1.