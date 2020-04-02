Health officials confirm third positive COVID-19 case in San Patricio County

The San Patricio County Department of Public Health received notification of a third positive COVID-19. Health officials stated that the case is still under investigation. The county resident is a female, between the ages of 25 and 30, and is in stable condition. She is in isolation since her symptoms do not require hospitalization. This brings the county’s positive case count to three.
According to county health officials the immediate risk of transmission in San Patricio County remains minimal. Anyone found to have had close contact with this individual will be contacted directly by a staff member from the county department of public health.
For information, please contact Public Health Preparedness Manager Clara Rieder at EOC@co.san-patricio.tx.us.
For more information email EOC@co.san-patricio.tx.us, visit their website at sanpatEM.com or call the COVID-19 hotline at 361-201-0551 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.