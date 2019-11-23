CORPUS CHRISTI –Sure there’s always been turkey giveaways for the holidays, but this year the Law Office of Alex R. Hernandez Jr. is doing things a little bit different.
And for South Texas families, it could be a little tastier, too.
“We wanted to reach out and invite area families to come get some free tamales this Saturday,” Community Events and Sponsorship Coordinator Daniel Gutierrez said.
So on Saturday, Nov. 23 from noon to 3 p.m. families can visit the law office at 921 N. Chaparral St. suite 100 in downtown Corpus Christi and grab a dozen of tamales – one per family.
“It was actually Alex’s idea and he thought it was something a little different as far as giving back to the community,” Gutierrez added. “He thought what better way to share with the community than do a traditional part of a lot of South Texas households.
“So he said, ‘Let’s hand out some tamales’ and I said it sounds good to me.”
Gutierrez then had to find someone who could make and deliver a ton of tamales.
Enter: Granny’s Tamales.
“I reached out to Granny’s Tamales and I told her we wanted to give out 400 dozen tamales and she said she could do it,” Gutierrez continued.
“She said she had 1,000 ready to go.
“She wasn’t scared of our 400 dozen request,” he laughed.
On Saturday Granny’s Tamales will have their food truck out at the law office and begin handing out dozens of tamales to eager families, ready to get their holiday grub on.
“We want it to be an annual thing so this is the first giveaway so hopefully we’ll make it bigger and better every year,” Gutierrez said.
“And who can say no to free tamales?”
Paul Gonzales is the editor at the News of San Patricio and can be reached at 361-364-1270 or at mathisnews@mySouTex.com.