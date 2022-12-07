Despite not knowing how to play an instrument or read music, 83-year-old Portland resident Humberto Almaraz wrote and produced three Christmas songs nearly four decades ago.
“Back then I was working in media advertising and thinking about adding Christmas cheer for the children. The melody came first, then the lyrics followed,” he recalled.
Happy with what he created, Almaraz shared his songs with the television station where he was employed.
“They played the songs on the air and people called in asking to hear them again,” he said.
When Almaraz moved from television to radio, the songs received even more airtime.
“While I was working at the radio station, nuns from Holy Family Church in Corpus Christi invited me to come and hear their students perform my songs. That gave me chills,” he said. “What I saw was happy children, singing and smiling, and that’s what it’s all about.”
Pretty soon, Almaraz said the songs were being sung by youngsters all over the area.
“Holy Family Church, though, was not the only location where students began singing my songs. Children in daycare centers in Nueces and San Patricio Counties also learned them. Hearing about this brought me so much joy.”
To accompany his songs, Almaraz wrote and illustrated a children’s play titled the same as his first song, “Santa Will Love My Christmas Tree.”
His second song is the first song’s Spanish translation, “Mi Arbol de Navidad.” His third song, “Let Us Keep the Christmas Cheer” is his favorite.
“I like them all, of course,” said Almaraz, “but this one is special because it extends the Christmas joy and talks about appreciating the people who are with us and keeping the spirit of Christmas alive as the decorations come down and we prepare with our loved ones to welcome in a new year.”
Almaraz said he would love for more children to learn and sing his songs again. He even welcomed schools, parents or radio stations to contact him, via email, at tobygloby@aol.com to receive information on his Christmas songs and children’s play.