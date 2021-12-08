While San Patricio County Health Authority Dr. James Mobley was out of town, it was up to County Judge David Krebs to deliver his weekly COVID-19 report.
The big issue on the report was the rate at which people were testing positive throughout Texas. The report noted that on Nov. 11 it was at 4.9%, on Nov. 14 it was 5.7%, it went down a little on Nov. 17 to 5.48% then on Nov. 18 it jumped back up to 6.545% and as of yesterday the positivity rate is 7.39%.
“I imagine that we’ll see those numbers continue to grow across the state of Texas,” Krebs said. “Looks like maybe Halloween was part of it, we don’t know.
“We’ve got Thanksgiving coming up and it’s going to be another major travel day, maybe some traveling across to Europe which has a new strain, so we don’t know what’s going to be happening there.
“We’ll have to wait until probably the middle of December to see what effect Thanksgiving is having and then of course Christmas will be coming up which is another big travel day. So it looks like we could be in for this you know for another couple of two or three months into 2022 until maybe we so back down.
“All we can do is wait and see.”
Since Nov. 24, 145 children have been vaccinated in San Patricio County.
