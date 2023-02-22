Loyal. That is the word that was most often used to describe Tom Allen when discussing his life with those who knew him well.
Tom Allen, former Sinton football coach, died on Jan. 26 at the age of 53 and was laid to rest on Feb. 4. The Sinton Pirate community gave a standing ovation to the coach during a memorial service at the football stadium.
While Allen most certainly had a successful 12 years coaching Sinton football, winning 106 games and leading the Pirates to the state semifinals in 2013 and 2014, it was his heart, loyalty and the lessons he left behind that resonated the most with his friends, family and colleagues.
Brian Allen, Tom’s son, has fond memories of his father. Most notably, he said he was a genuine man who always cared about his players, his staff and his family.
“He cared about them as people in all aspects of life,” said Brian. “He asked about how things were going and how the family was doing. He didn’t only care about the sports side. He knew that sports was important but he wanted to make sure they grew up into young men and women who were respectful and responsible and took care of their everyday lives in preparation for the future.”
For Brian, growing up with Tom as his father was something special. To Brian, he was the best dad he could ask for.
Swift Fletcher, a colleague and friend of Tom, remembers Tom’s loyalty as his defining character trait. He told a story about how Fletcher first came to work with Tom at Sinton.
Fletcher’s oldest son was diagnosed as on the autistic spectrum. During this time, Fletcher was trying to find a good community to raise his son in where he would be accepted.
“Tom had an opening and he hired me at once,” said Fletcher. “He didn’t have to but he hired me on. My boy is in college right now and I don’t think he would be in that position if it wasn’t for people like Tom. He saw an opportunity to do right. Now my boy is a sophomore in college ... and he’s doing pretty good. I don’t think I would have gotten that kind of help and loyalty from anyone else. ... Tom was a guy who was bigger than the position he was in, and he knew that. He endeared himself to the community and he endeared himself to the coaches. I just wish everybody had a chance to work for a guy like Tom.”
Bob Jones, the executive director of athletics for the Galveston School District, met Tom in 1994 when Tom was hired by Judson Independent School District. Jones became roommates with Tom when he found out Tom was living in the coaches locker room while waiting for his first check to clear.
“I had coached for a pretty good time by that time,” said Jones. “... I told Tom ‘you’re not going to live back there. You’re going to live with me.’”
Tom moved in with Jones, where Jones stated they became like brothers. When Tom became a head coach in the state of Texas, his first call was to Tom.
“If I ever needed anything done, I just asked Tom to do it, because I knew it would be done,” said Jones. “Regardless of if Tom agreed with my decision, Tom would be loyal to a fault. ... He was a guy that was going to run through a wall for whoever he believed in and I was fortunate enough that he believed in me for 15 years.”
Michael Troutman, the current athletic director and head football coach for Sinton ISD, did not know Tom before coming to Sinton.
“When I was hired and coach Allen retired, ... Coach Allen stayed on staff,” said Troutman. “He did not have to. He was going through his illness and he stayed on staff. That showed what type of integrity and high character that man had. He showed me the ropes and there were many nights we sat in this office and he answered questions.”
Troutman recalled a memory he had when he first started in Sinton, noting that he did not wish to take Tom’s office while he was still on staff at Sinton ISD. He was taught the ropes by Tom. One day, Tom spoke to Troutman and told him, “The time is now. Sinton hired the right man.” Tom then handed Troutman the keys. A gesture that brought tears to Troutman’s eyes.
“I knew how much that man had given to this program, and he was trusting me to take it over,” said Troutman. “That’s a big responsibility and I love that man for it and what he stood for.”
The Sinton community continues to mourn Tom, a man who left behind beautiful memories and a lasting legacy.