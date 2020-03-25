HOPP program offers affordable housing solution

SINTON – While San Patricio County deals with housing shortages, another issue close behind is affordable housing.
Sure, new jobs are coming to the area and with that eventually new homes, but what about the homes that are already in the area? And what about residents with growing families who are waiting for those new jobs and need a home now?
Prosperity Bank has come up with a solution for affordable housing called the Home Ownership Possibilities Program (HOPP).
Prosperity Bank Corpus Christi Banking Center President and Nueces Outreach Coordinator Rene Pena Sr. has spearheaded the banks outreach efforts to improve home ownership since 2017.
“We have a new product here with Prosperity Bank, and it’s a no down payment mortgage loan,” Pena said. “If you’re buying a home in a 50% + minority census tract you qualify to apply for the HOPP program, or if your income does not exceed the unrounded median family income for the resident county limitations set annually by HUD (Department of Housing and Urban Development).”
It’s a 30-year mortgage loan with 100% financing with a maximum loan amount of $250,000. The program also features no need for private mortgage insurance; refinances are allowed, and closing costs can come from savings, monetary gifts or assistance programs.
Anyone interested in the program can call Pena at 361-241-6817, email him at rene.pena@prosperitybankusa.com or visit prosperitybankusa.com/HOPP.
“I love the program,” Pena added. “Why pay $1,000 rent when you get a house?”