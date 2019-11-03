Horses killed during search for fleeing suspect

MATHIS – During a search for a fleeing driver, two horses were killed by a green Ford Mustang on Oct. 23 on State Highway 359 north of Mathis.
According to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, DPS, Parks and Wildlife and the sheriff’s office were searching the area for a driver who fled from DPS following a traffic stop. He said, in a Facebook post, that the search had been going on since 7 o’clock that evening.
“They moved the location from behind the Pizza Hut to behind the McDonald’s to two miles north of Mathis,” said Rivera. “The location kept moving north.”
During the search, Rivera said the DPS trooper chasing the suspect had injured herself. A search team of dogs and horses were deployed in the search, the sheriff said.
The search reached to Highway 359 north of Mathis near the gin. Rivera said the horses were tied onto the trailer while authorities were following the search dogs.
According to the sheriff, authorities believe there were rattlesnakes in the area which may have spooked the horses, causing them to get free.
“They both became untied at the same time and wandered off to the street,” said Rivera.
From there, the Mustang struck the two search horses. The driver of the Mustang was injured, but no riders or officers were injured, according to the sheriff.
The two horses were owned by Joe Braman, a well-known rancher from Refugio. His dogs and horses have been used by law enforcement before for searches.
Rivera said the Mustang driver was not charged in the accident.
“The Mustang driver is not charged with anything; he was trying to get home that evening,” Rivera said.
When asked about the fleeing driver, the sheriff commented the suspect has been identified. He also said that DPS is waiting to file charges, but the suspect currently has a warrant for theft.
According to Rivera, the suspect has not returned to Mathis yet. Authorities are continuing the search for the suspect.