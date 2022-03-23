The Texas Bankers Hall of Fame announced the 2022 Honorees which will be inducted at the 9th Annual Texas Bankers which will beHall of Fame Gala on April 28, at the Sam Houston State University campus.
Five iconic bankers, James D. ‘Jay’ Dreibelbis, the late Robert Griffith ‘Bob’ Greer, W. Wes Hoskins, Ben Morgan and R. Michael Rigby will be recognized for their positive achievements and the many contributions to their communities and the banking industry.
The Texas Bankers Hall of Fame, established by the Smith-Hutson Endowed Chair of Banking at SHSU, recognizes and honors the accomplishments of outstanding bankers who have made valuable contributions to the banking profession and pioneered the Texas banking industry.
The organization said the honorees have truly made their industry, communities and state better places.
San Patricio County resident Wes Hoskins was born in Bastrop, Texas and grew up all over the state as his father was a park ranger. He graduated from Victoria High School and then Southwest Texas State University (now Texas State) with a BS degree in communications/political science.
Hoskins joined the First Community Bank Board of Directors in Corpus Christi in 1993 and when a vacancy occurred, he was asked to help for two weeks as president. After the two weeks concluded, he was hired as the president and CEO where he has remained for 25 years. After each board meeting, Hoskins jokingly says, “I have a job for 30 more days!”
The bank has grown from $37 million to more than $600 million with an employee share ownership that allows his employees to participate in ownership. Being active in the banking industry and the community are extremely important to Hoskins. He is a current director and past chairman of the Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce and past chairman of the South Texas Military Affairs Committee advocating for the area Naval bases.
Additionally, Hoskins is a past chairman of Texas Bankers Association, a current member of the Federal Reserve of San Antonio Advisory Board, a director of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and a past board member of American Bankers Association.
In 2015, he accepted the position as a commissioner to the Port of Corpus Christi, the third largest port in the United States. Hoskins has been a licensed auctioneer for more than 50 years, lending his services to numerous charities and fundraising efforts.
He is married to Janie, his wife of almost 50 years, and they have two children and five beautiful grandchildren.